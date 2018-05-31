Advanced search

New mayor elected at Great Dunmow Town Council

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 May 2020

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman

Mike Coleman

Councillor Mike Coleman has been elected as Great Dunmow Town Council’s new mayor.

Cllr Coleman, last year’s deputy mayor, said his chosen charities are Macmillan Nurses, the Essex Air Ambulance and Dunmow First Responders.

Cllr Patrick Lavelle has been appointed Cllr Coleman’s deputy mayor.

Speaking at the town council’s meeting via online video on Thursday, Cllr Coleman said: “It is humbling and a privilege to be elected as Mayor of Great Dunmow for 2020-2021.

“Taking over from Cllr Emma Marcus with her vibrant and bubbly personality, along with the support of her husband Miz will be a hard act to follow.”

Speaking to the Broadcast, the mayor said that as he commences his year in office, the world was fighting the global conflict of coronavirus and Covid-19.

He said: “Coronavirus is the toughest enemy we, as a race, have had to face for centuries. It is vicious, highly contagious – placing all in jeopardy.”

The mayor said that councillors and staff are available to provide what support or advice they can to residents, and he urged everyone to take every precaution to stay safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

County Council ‘won’t spend a single penny’ on Uttlesford infrastructure

R4U Cllr Deryk Eke.

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor thanks community as she steps down after her year in office

Great Dunmow Town Council's outgoing mayor Emma Marcus with husband Miz Sabur. Photo: Emma Jane Dearing

Liberal Democrat district councillors defect to newly-formed independent group

Cllr Mike Tayler and Cllr Martin Foley, who represent Thaxted and the Eastons on Uttlesford District Council. Photo: Michael Bailie Photography.

Fun and new skills for international students whose exit home was delayed by coronavirus lockdown

Students took part in socially distanced yoga. Picture: Felsted School

Essex County Council is preparing for a phased school reopening following the coronavirus lockdown

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

