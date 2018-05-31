New mayor elected at Great Dunmow Town Council

Mike Coleman

Councillor Mike Coleman has been elected as Great Dunmow Town Council’s new mayor.

Cllr Coleman, last year’s deputy mayor, said his chosen charities are Macmillan Nurses, the Essex Air Ambulance and Dunmow First Responders.

Cllr Patrick Lavelle has been appointed Cllr Coleman’s deputy mayor.

Speaking at the town council’s meeting via online video on Thursday, Cllr Coleman said: “It is humbling and a privilege to be elected as Mayor of Great Dunmow for 2020-2021.

“Taking over from Cllr Emma Marcus with her vibrant and bubbly personality, along with the support of her husband Miz will be a hard act to follow.”

Speaking to the Broadcast, the mayor said that as he commences his year in office, the world was fighting the global conflict of coronavirus and Covid-19.

He said: “Coronavirus is the toughest enemy we, as a race, have had to face for centuries. It is vicious, highly contagious – placing all in jeopardy.”

The mayor said that councillors and staff are available to provide what support or advice they can to residents, and he urged everyone to take every precaution to stay safe.