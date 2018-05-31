New Essex Police officers welcomed to the force at final 'passing out parade' of 2019

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington welcomed the new recruits at the passing out parade on Friday (November 15).

Essex Police welcomed 74 officers at the final 'passing out parade' of the year.

New officers were welcomed to Essex Police at a passing out parade on Friday (November 15).

The new recruits completed their training by proudly 'passing out' during a ceremony at the Chelmsford headquarters on Friday (November 15). They were welcomed into the force by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst and Dorothy Hosein, Chief Executive of East of England Ambulance Service.

The officers started their journeys at the Essex Police College and have been put through their paces over the last 18 weeks as they trained to become police constables. Their journey started in Chelmsford but they will be posted in different stations across the county.

At the ceremony, after pledging their commitment to protect and serve the residents of Essex, the officers were welcomed into the force in front of their loved ones.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: "It's an honour for me to welcome and congratulate another 74 new police constables in to the Essex Police family.

"In 2019, we have now welcomed 360 officers, which totals to almost one new officer for the county per day.

"The passing out ceremony is a celebration at the culmination of 18 weeks intensive training before our new officers go out on patrol to serve our communities; helping people, keeping them safe and catching criminals.

"I am looking forward to seeing where their journey in policing takes them."

Together with chief officers, the officers thanked the trainers and staff for their support and hard work during their 18 weeks at Essex Police College.

During their training, the 74 new officers were split into four groups, with each group holding fundraising events for their chosen charities. This time, the charities benefiting were the Essex Retired Police Dogs Fund, Springs of Hope UK, Rethink Mental Illness and Hope for Grace.

The event saw PC Allan Donaldson awarded the Essex Police College Shield and PC Alexandra Reynolds, PC Nicole Jenkinson, PC Kellie Morant and PC Benjamin Herbert winning the 'class trophy' for each of their classes. PC Nicole Jenkinson was also awarded The Kirste Snellgrove Student Officer award.