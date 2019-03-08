New deli and juice bar opens its doors in Dunmow

Dunmow High Street. Picture: ARCHANT/FILEPHOTO Archant

A new deli food and juice bar, Seedy Blenders, has opened in Dunmow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shop has a focus on healthy options and opened on October 19 at 48 High Street.

Business partners Sandra Thompson and Jodie Sawyer are behind the venture, which seeks to give visitors an alternative place to eat locally-sourced food.

Vegetarian food, low-calorie deli wraps, soups, cakes, pre and post-workout shakes, and protein balls are amongst the deli bar's healthy offerings.

Inspired by the pair's love of fitness and healthy eating, the venue will use packaging that is plastic-free in a bid to help the environment.

Seating will be available for up to 14 people and the deli will be offering a takeaway service to local shops and businesses in the area.

You can find more information on the Seedy Blenders UK Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/seedyblendersuk.