Published: 2:56 PM May 11, 2021

Commuters and families are among those targeted in a cycling consultation which has been launched by Braintree District Council.

The council says it hopes to double the number of cycling trips in the district by 2030 with a more comprehensive cycling network, but it would like residents' views first.

Councillor Frankie Ricci, cabinet member for Communities at Braintree District Council, is responsible for community transport and rural strategy.

He said: "We want to see improvements made to the cycle network, in both rural and urban areas, and more people out on their bikes and cycling more often.

"Our strategy is about connecting places and making cycling accessible and safer for people of all ages to enjoy.

"Before we can embark on finalising plans, and engaging with partners, we want to understand what people think of our ideas and how we can prioritise our actions."

The consultation runs online at https://www.braintree.gov.uk/cyclingstrategy until Sunday, June 20.