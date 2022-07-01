News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

New crematorium opens in Dunmow

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:57 AM July 1, 2022
The Walsh Family who will be running the new crematorium

The Walsh family. Left to right Harvey Walsh, Mollie Walsh, Katie Walsh, Liz Walsh, Michael J Walsh, David Walsh, Daisy Walsh and Alfie Walsh. - Credit: Dunmow Crematorium

Dunmow Crematorium has officially opened and is ready to serve the community. 

On Saturday, June 25, the ribbon was cut by the building's designers - Derek Tuttlebury, David Walsh, Michael J. Walsh and Liz Walsh.  

The crematorium can seat over 140 people with comfort and uses the latest technology for its services. 

One big difference between this crematorium and others is that there are two hours between services, giving families more time before being rushed away. 

Services can be held at other venues and churches with families saying goodbye at the hearse as the coffin is taken to Dunmow Crematorium for cremation overnight. 

David said: “It is a historic moment for the Dunmow area.  

“The beautiful rural crematorium is very different to other crematoriums in its natural setting.” 

If you would like to find out more, visit: Dunmowcrematorium.com


Dunmow News

Don't Miss

Great Dunmow Essex: Composite image showing Kathleen Shannon, Jackie Monk and two examples of their work

Updated

Prime Minister's honour for Dunmow duo

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Wimbish Primary School: people on the field with lots of colours in the air

Education News | Gallery

School activities and sports in pictures

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Great Dunmow, Essex: The Lackeys on stage at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022

Music | Gallery

Pictures: The Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners meeting up for a park run event

Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners make the most of the summer sun

Harry Goodman

person