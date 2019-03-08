Advanced search

Man involved in A120 collision near Dunmow dies

PUBLISHED: 14:58 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 02 July 2019

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Monday.

Archant

A man who was seriously injured following a collision on the A120 has died in hospital.

The man, who was in his 80s, was driving a red Citreon Picasso which was in collision with a lorry in a layby between Braintree and Dunmow at about 4pm on June 22.

He was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Monday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the Citreon, or has dash cam footage, in the moments prior to the collision to contact us.

"If you have any information please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 803 of June 22 or e-mail collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

