Musical extravangza in Dunmow is hailed a success

Andy King with Dourdan music directors and Dunmow Mayor Councillor Emma Marcus. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A concert which celebrated musical groups in Great Dunmow has been hailed a success.

The Great Dunmow Town Band, Big Voices, Rock Choir, Woodwind of Dunmow and musicians from the French town Dourdan, which is twnned with Dunmow, were amongst the musicians who entertained visitors during the outdoor extavanganza on June 29.

During the interval the Dunmow Majorettes also impressed with their moves.

Andy King, musical director of the town band and event organiser said: "It was great to have these talented music groups perform together for the first time. From all the brilliant comments from the audience we will be doing this event next summer."

The concert, which was in aid of The Samaritans and held Talberd Leys, finished with 130 musicians performing three pieces together.

The Great Dunmow Town Band will be performing at First World War museum, Stow Maries Aerodrome in Maldon on Saturday. Tickets available at: https://www.stowmaries.org.uk/event-bookings/event/stow-proms/,