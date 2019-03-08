Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fleur's 'incredible' legacy to continue as music fundraiser returns

PUBLISHED: 08:31 14 June 2019

The Clemence family will hold their eigth charity event for EACH. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Clemence family will hold their eigth charity event for EACH. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Music for a Summer Evening, the popular fundraiser that has helped raise more than £131,000 in memory of eight-day-old Fleur Clemence, returns next month.

Fleur Clemence had a rare heart condition. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDFleur Clemence had a rare heart condition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The event was set up by Fleur's parents, Charlotte and Grant, following the death of their twin daughter eight years ago.

It takes place in the grounds of the family's home in Little Hallingbury and raises money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), and will be on July 6.

Charlotte gave birth to Fleur and Sophia on May 4, 2011. She and Grant knew Fleur would not live for long as a rare heart condition - hypoplastic left heart syndrome - had been detected at Charlotte's 20-week scan.

It meant the left ventricle of Fleur's heart was severely underdeveloped and her aorta too small to pump blood around her body effectively.

The family went home for their precious few days together and EACH staff visited to help with care and memory-making.

Bronte Graver, EACH Cambridgeshire and west Essex community fundraiser, said: "Fleur's legacy has obviously been incredible, with the efforts of Charlotte and Grant massively appreciated by everyone here at EACH. It costs us £5,600 a day to run our service in Cambridgeshire and west Essex, so Charlotte and Grant have paid for more than 23 days since 2011.

"At the end of last year's event, they asked us to take over the organisation of it and we were more than happy to do so. This year will feature songs from the nationally-known Rock Choir and opera from Jane Harrington, so gather together your family and friends, find some blankets or chairs, bring along a picnic and enjoy what promises to be a great summer's evening."

Although EACH fundraising staff are now organising the event, it will continue to take place at the home of Charlotte, who works in interior design, and Grant, in insurance, and who are also parents to Nancy Victoria.

Doors to the grounds of Little Hallingbury Place, in Wrights Green Lane, will open at 6pm, with entertainment getting under way from 7pm. Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for those aged 12 and under, and available at www.each.org.uk/musicforasummerevening.

Most Read

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Flitch Green play park is rescued as community steps in after failed safety test

The Flitch Green playground has been closed since Thursday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Historic Dunmow building is granted listed status

The Dunmow Meeting House. Picture: GOOGLE

Local plan in limbo after inspectors call for clarity from new ruling party

Uttlesford District Council

New ruling group introduces changes at district council

John Lodge is the newly elected leader at Uttlesford District Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Burst main in Audley Road which released body of water ‘taller than a house’ has been repaired overnight

The water has been escaping from the burst main for nearly five hours, according one nearby resident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Flitch Green play park is rescued as community steps in after failed safety test

The Flitch Green playground has been closed since Thursday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Historic Dunmow building is granted listed status

The Dunmow Meeting House. Picture: GOOGLE

Local plan in limbo after inspectors call for clarity from new ruling party

Uttlesford District Council

New ruling group introduces changes at district council

John Lodge is the newly elected leader at Uttlesford District Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Church restoration is boosted by grant fund from heritage authority

Rayne church will undergo renovations as part of the extensive project. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fleur’s ‘incredible’ legacy to continue as music fundraiser returns

The Clemence family will hold their eigth charity event for EACH. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Flitch Green play park is rescued as community steps in after failed safety test

The Flitch Green playground has been closed since Thursday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Local plan in limbo after inspectors call for clarity from new ruling party

Uttlesford District Council
Drive 24