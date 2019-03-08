Fleur's 'incredible' legacy to continue as music fundraiser returns

The Clemence family will hold their eigth charity event for EACH. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Music for a Summer Evening, the popular fundraiser that has helped raise more than £131,000 in memory of eight-day-old Fleur Clemence, returns next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fleur Clemence had a rare heart condition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Fleur Clemence had a rare heart condition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The event was set up by Fleur's parents, Charlotte and Grant, following the death of their twin daughter eight years ago.

It takes place in the grounds of the family's home in Little Hallingbury and raises money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), and will be on July 6.

Charlotte gave birth to Fleur and Sophia on May 4, 2011. She and Grant knew Fleur would not live for long as a rare heart condition - hypoplastic left heart syndrome - had been detected at Charlotte's 20-week scan.

It meant the left ventricle of Fleur's heart was severely underdeveloped and her aorta too small to pump blood around her body effectively.

The family went home for their precious few days together and EACH staff visited to help with care and memory-making.

Bronte Graver, EACH Cambridgeshire and west Essex community fundraiser, said: "Fleur's legacy has obviously been incredible, with the efforts of Charlotte and Grant massively appreciated by everyone here at EACH. It costs us £5,600 a day to run our service in Cambridgeshire and west Essex, so Charlotte and Grant have paid for more than 23 days since 2011.

"At the end of last year's event, they asked us to take over the organisation of it and we were more than happy to do so. This year will feature songs from the nationally-known Rock Choir and opera from Jane Harrington, so gather together your family and friends, find some blankets or chairs, bring along a picnic and enjoy what promises to be a great summer's evening."

Although EACH fundraising staff are now organising the event, it will continue to take place at the home of Charlotte, who works in interior design, and Grant, in insurance, and who are also parents to Nancy Victoria.

Doors to the grounds of Little Hallingbury Place, in Wrights Green Lane, will open at 6pm, with entertainment getting under way from 7pm. Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for those aged 12 and under, and available at www.each.org.uk/musicforasummerevening.