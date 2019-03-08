Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

MP Kemi Badenoch speaks to Little Hallingbury Primary School students about life as an MP

PUBLISHED: 08:29 19 June 2019

Left to right: Sonia Strickland, Headteacher of Little Hallingbury Primary School; Kemi Badenoch; and Susannah Dutton, the Chair of Governors.

Left to right: Sonia Strickland, Headteacher of Little Hallingbury Primary School; Kemi Badenoch; and Susannah Dutton, the Chair of Governors.

Archant

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has said she will continue to lobby the Government to make sure schools in her constituency have the resources they need.

Mrs Badenoch was speaking after she visited Little Hallingbury Primary School, where she met with head teacher Sonia Strickland and chairman of governors, Susannah Dutton.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Badenoch said: "My meeting was a useful opportunity to discuss the school's successes and challenges. In particular, they made the case that smaller schools like Little Hallingbury provide the same services as larger ones, but this is not factored in to the funding formula.

"Funding is a prominent issue at the moment. Undoubtedly progress is being made, but I will continue to lobby Government on this to make sure that schools across our constituency have the resources they need."

She also spoke to students about politics and the role of an MP.

Most Read

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Most Read

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

four-year-old pug stolen during fun day for animal charity in Little Hallingbury

Buttercup was stolen from her kennel on May 26. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Cost of missed doctors’ appointments in west Essex revealed

NHS data has revealed the number of GP appointments missed in West Essex, between January and April this year. Picture: CLINIC.

Finchingfield scouts join forces with Royal British Legion

Former Royal British Legion branch chairman Chris Green and Mark Wells, group leader of 1st Finchingfield Scouts Group. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MP Kemi Badenoch speaks to Little Hallingbury Primary School students about life as an MP

Left to right: Sonia Strickland, Headteacher of Little Hallingbury Primary School; Kemi Badenoch; and Susannah Dutton, the Chair of Governors.

1,000-strong petition reignites Stansted expansion debate

Stop Stansted Expansion (SSE) is calling for the airport's planning application of 2018 to be referred back to Uttlesford District Council Planning Committee Picture: TONY PICK

Manager of long-standing Dunmow department store has died

Nigel May with his father Douglas May, standing in May & Brett during renovation work at the shop in April 2018. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24