MP Kemi Badenoch speaks to Little Hallingbury Primary School students about life as an MP

Left to right: Sonia Strickland, Headteacher of Little Hallingbury Primary School; Kemi Badenoch; and Susannah Dutton, the Chair of Governors. Archant

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has said she will continue to lobby the Government to make sure schools in her constituency have the resources they need.

Mrs Badenoch was speaking after she visited Little Hallingbury Primary School, where she met with head teacher Sonia Strickland and chairman of governors, Susannah Dutton.

Mrs Badenoch said: "My meeting was a useful opportunity to discuss the school's successes and challenges. In particular, they made the case that smaller schools like Little Hallingbury provide the same services as larger ones, but this is not factored in to the funding formula.

"Funding is a prominent issue at the moment. Undoubtedly progress is being made, but I will continue to lobby Government on this to make sure that schools across our constituency have the resources they need."

She also spoke to students about politics and the role of an MP.