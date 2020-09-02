MP Kemi Badenoch’s column in the Dunmow Broadcast

Businesses, schools, and hospitals in our district have benefitted from Government support, says Kemi Badenoch MP

I have heard from hundreds of residents across the constituency whose jobs, businesses, property, mental health and other aspects of their livelihoods has been impacted by this crisis. Yet despite this, I continuously see resilience and positivity across our local communities.

Government support has been fundamental throughout this crisis and it has meant 15,900 jobs across the constituency have been protected through the furlough scheme, £16.4million has supported thousands of self-employed residents, over £23.2million of business grants has been paid to local businesses and £70.2 million has going to small companies as part of the Bounce Back loan scheme.

This comes on top of additional funding for our local councils and local organisations.

We have also seen large scale Government investment in other areas such as education and this year schools across the Saffron Walden constituency will see a 5.1 percent increase in funding and receive a total of over £71.1 million.

Schools within our constituency have been allocated a share of £560 million Government investment, to expand classrooms, upgrade facilities and improve the education of children across the whole country. The launch of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme has encouraged residents to eat out and provide a well needed boost for our local cafes and restaurants, such as the Angel and Harp and Meadow Hill Coffee shop in Dunmow.

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust which incorporates Broomfield Hospital in our constituency will receive an additional £4.84 million to support A&E capacity this winter.

Hospitals that also cater for patients across the constituency such as the Princess Alexander Hospital Trust will receive an additional £400,000 and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust will receive £875,000.

I will continue to ensure our constituency benefits from the support we need to recover and that will help rebuild our local economy. As our children return to school and residents return to their place of work, I recognise this will be an exciting but anxious time for many. If you have any concerns, please do contact me at kemi.badenoch.mp@parliament.uk

