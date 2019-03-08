Advanced search

Motorist suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Wethersfield collision

PUBLISHED: 14:18 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 29 July 2019

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wethersfield today (Monday).

A white Fiat and a black BMW were involved in a head-on collision, which took place on Hudson's Hill at about 7.50am.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. He remains in serious but stable condition, according to Essex Police.

A woman in her late teens who was driving the Fiat has minor injuries that are not believed to be serious.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance crew, our hazardous area response team, an ambulance officer and an air ambulance from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"One female was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance and one male was taken to Broomfield Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews from Braintree to assist, with firefighters releasing one casualty.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to call the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 195 of July 29.

