Motorcyclist in critical condition following A120 collision

The A120 was closed on Sunday following a collision. Archant

A motorcyclist suffered "life-threatening" injuries following a collision on the A120 near Stansted on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, officers were called at about 3.50pm amid with reports that a motorcycle had been travelling the wrong way in Thermhall Avenue when it was in collision with a silver car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The car driver, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The police spokesman added: "We would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident particularly those with dash cam footage. Please contact the serious collision investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 922 of July 21 or by emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk."