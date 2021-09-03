News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Stortford cat, Daisy, is found after seven-week search

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM September 3, 2021   
A cat - Daisy, who went missing between Braintree and Dunmow after jumping out a man's car on the A120

Daisy the cat who escaped out of a car near Little Dunmow - Credit: Supplied

The search for a cat who leapt out of a car on the A120 is over after a seven-week search which involved thermal drones and live cameras set up in lay-bys.

Daisy, from Thorley, Hertfordshire was found near Stansted Airport.

More than 300 Facebook users had joined the group 'Cat Daisy lost on the A120'.

The calico cat went missing on July 22 after she climbed into a neighbour's car.

The neighbour realised Daisy was in his car near Little Dunmow.

He pulled over, but the cat bolted.

Daisy was spotted by a Bamber's Green resident who took her in.

She was returned to her family on Sunday, August 29.

Her owner, Rose Bradnick, summed up what Daisy meant to her.

She said: "Daisy is a precious member of the family.

"She has helped us through the challenge of lockdown.

"Everyone involved in the search for Daisy has been incredible."

