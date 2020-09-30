Hospital staff at Mid Essex will be among those benefitting from donation to support mental health and wellbeing

Staff and volunteers at Basildon, Southend and Mid Essex hospitals will be provided with mental health and wellbeing support thanks to the fund

A £50,000 donation has been given to the Mid and South Essex Hospital Charity Covid-19 Appeal.

Staff and volunteers at Mid Essex, Basildon and Southend hospitals will be provided with mental health and wellbeing support thanks to the fund.

The money will also be used to support Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) staff who have been heavily affected during the pandemic.This £50,000 takes the total donated through NHS Charities Together to £228,000.

Lucy Thomas-Clayton, Director of Charities and Voluntary Services, said: “The charity is grateful to every supporter of the NHS whether you’ve supported our local appeal, or got behind NHS Charities Together’s national fundraising, we really appreciate your support.

“It’s been a huge boost to our NHS staff and the way the community has responded with such generosity during the Covid-19 pandemic has been incredible.”

In total, the Covid-19 Appeal at the Trust has raised over £565,000, and has been making a real impact for NHS staff in Mid and South Essex.

