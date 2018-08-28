Advanced search

Met Office warns of more snow in Saffron Walden and Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 10:54 30 January 2019

Snow in Saffron Walden High Street on December 27, 2017. Picture: WILL LODGE

Archant

Snow is expected on Thursday and Friday in Saffron Walden and Dunmow, the Met Office has warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice between 1pm on Thursday and 9pm on Friday across the East of England. Any single period of rain and snow is not expected to last more than six to nine hours but some snow accumulations are likely with 1-3 cm likely in places within the warning area and the potential for 5-10 cm.

Snow amounts will vary markedly with many places seeing very little accumulating snow.

With cold air in place along with areas of rain and snow, icy stretches are likely to form.

During this period, there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, the Met Office has warned.

There is also slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces is also possible as well as a chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable because of black ice.

