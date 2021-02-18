Published: 12:00 PM February 18, 2021

This week's recipe from MasterChef: The Professionals winner Alex Webb - known as Chef Webb - is for homemade egg pasta with a carbonara sauce.

Homemade egg pasta with a carbonara sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

400g 00 flour (fine textured flour)

50 ml cream



For the sauce

3 egg yolks

50g Parmesan cheese

2 slices of thick bacon

1 garlic clove

Salt



Take your flour in a bowl and make a small well in the middle. Crack eggs in one at a time.

Whisk with a fork until they have incorporated well, add a pinch of salt.

You may also want to watch:

Take your pasta dough out and kneed for 10-15 mins (it’s a good work out)! And make sure it’s not sticky - you can use some extra flour to help.

Place the pasta in the fridge and leave for 25 to 30 mins to rest.

For the sauce:

Crack the egg yolks into a bowl and add your grated Parmesan and pinch of salt. Mix well and set to one side.

Take your bacon and cut into little slices, take a frying pan and add your bacon into a cold pan and then turn the heat onto medium and cook slow to make it crispy! Peel the garlic and crush and rub into your pan.

Take a pan and fill with salted water and bring to the boil.

Take your pasta out of the fridge and roll out either with a pasta machine if you have one to the 2nd finest or if not use a rolling pin cut them pasta into two and then roll as thin as you can go.

Then you can make any shape you like. I like to make pappardelle which is long thick strips.

Place into your boiling water for 1/2 mins to keep it fresh and not sticking. Use a little oli in the water to help.

Drain off and keep some water in the pan, add your egg mix and a little splash of cream to help mix, keep on and off the heat and mix do it thickens up.

Add your bacon and garlic mix

Once thick and creamy add to your bowl, and add some parmesan and black pepper! Enjoy



Alex Webb

Chefwebb.com



Australian Day Pavlova with strawberry compote