High Roding’s Heidi hopes bumblebee costume will get her into the record books and help her raise much needed charity funds for Children With Cancer UK

Heidi Shubrook from High Roding dressed in her bumblebee costume. Picture: Heidi Shubrook Heidi Shubrook

If you see a runner dressed like a bumblebee, it might be High Roding’s Heidi Shubrook in training to hopefully beat a world record!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heidi Shubrook from High Roding and her running friendsHolly Le Winton, Nicola Darling, and Krzys Janiuk. Picture: Heidi Shubrook Heidi Shubrook from High Roding and her running friendsHolly Le Winton, Nicola Darling, and Krzys Janiuk. Picture: Heidi Shubrook

Heidi was due to run in the Virgin Money London Marathon but this year’s 26.2 mile event was one of the many events postponed by the coronavirus lockdown. It has been provisionally rescheduled for Sunday, October 4.

Heidi has been continuing her training, and is aiming to get into Guinness World Records for being a fast female runner in a fancy dress costume.

“You always remember the fancy dress runners,” she said. “It’s good fun.”

She said the costume was chosen to allow her to run, and not get too hot.

Heidi Shubrook from High Roding who is raising money for the charity Children With Cancer UK. Picture: Heidi Shubrook Heidi Shubrook from High Roding who is raising money for the charity Children With Cancer UK. Picture: Heidi Shubrook

Her goal is to raise money for the charity Children With Cancer UK as she did in 2017 when she finished her first London marathon in four hours, 27 minutes.

Heidi was inspired to support the charity because of Edie Wilson, a pupil at St Nicholas School in Old Harlow where Heidi is a reception teacher. Edie was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged six and sadly died in 2018 aged 12. Edie’s family raised over £270,000 to support research into childhood ependymoma through Edie’s Butterfly Appeal.

Heidi said during lockdown she has really missed her running buddies, Nicola Darling, Holly Le Winton and Krzys Janiuk who support each other.

But they have run separately, and shared challenges - such as doing rainbow runs where they look for one particular colour, such as everything red.

Heidi Shubrook from High Roding and her running friends at Victoria Park half marathon. Picture includes Holly Le Winton, Nicola Darling, Mark Darling and Heidi Shubrook. Picture: Heidi Shubrook Heidi Shubrook from High Roding and her running friends at Victoria Park half marathon. Picture includes Holly Le Winton, Nicola Darling, Mark Darling and Heidi Shubrook. Picture: Heidi Shubrook

To support Heidi raising money for Children with Cancer UK go to: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/heidishubrook

Heidi Shubrook from High Roding and her running friends Holly Le Winton and Nicola Darling. Picture: Heidi Shubrook Heidi Shubrook from High Roding and her running friends Holly Le Winton and Nicola Darling. Picture: Heidi Shubrook

You may also want to watch: