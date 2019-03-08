Gallery

Familiar faces feature in village's popular scarecrow trail

On theme of The Best of British, Wallace and Gromit were the winners of this year's Manuden Scarecrow Trail, with Paddington Bear as runner up.

Visitors bought 1,000 maps at £2.50 each and every returned map at the end of the day was rewarded with a packet of sweets and a sticker. The maps were then entered into a prize draw with a first prize of £50 and a second prize of £25.

The event over the weekend, Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2, attracted some 3,000 people and, with cakes teas, bouncy castle and a raffle, raised more than £5,000 for Sands, the still birth and neonatal death charity, and good causes in the village.

Committee member Nicky Hastler said: "This was the fifth year and we had 39 scarecrows, the most ever and the biggest crowd. There was a steady stream of people. It was a real, feel-good event. We had the best weather and the villagers really surpassed themselves going all out with their creations."

