Familiar faces feature in village's popular scarecrow trail

PUBLISHED: 09:09 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 04 June 2019

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

On theme of The Best of British, Wallace and Gromit were the winners of this year's Manuden Scarecrow Trail, with Paddington Bear as runner up.

Lottie Ashton and her mum Sarah wear the tin hats left out for people to try on.Lottie Ashton and her mum Sarah wear the tin hats left out for people to try on.

Visitors bought 1,000 maps at £2.50 each and every returned map at the end of the day was rewarded with a packet of sweets and a sticker. The maps were then entered into a prize draw with a first prize of £50 and a second prize of £25.

The event over the weekend, Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2, attracted some 3,000 people and, with cakes teas, bouncy castle and a raffle, raised more than £5,000 for Sands, the still birth and neonatal death charity, and good causes in the village.

Committee member Nicky Hastler said: "This was the fifth year and we had 39 scarecrows, the most ever and the biggest crowd. There was a steady stream of people. It was a real, feel-good event. We had the best weather and the villagers really surpassed themselves going all out with their creations."

David Ashton hooks up to Tractor Ted with Emilia 3 and Lottie 5David Ashton hooks up to Tractor Ted with Emilia 3 and Lottie 5

Neal & Sarah Tulloch take a break with Daniel (age 7)Neal & Sarah Tulloch take a break with Daniel (age 7)

3 Trotters Independent LD3 Trotters Independent LD

Who more British than Willliam ShakespeareWho more British than Willliam Shakespeare

4 Charlie and The Chocolate Factory4 Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

Harriet Little (age 6) rings the bell for the NHSHarriet Little (age 6) rings the bell for the NHS

2. Carry on NHS2. Carry on NHS

The Red Arrows go streaming past Aaron Charlton (age 7) and Abbey Charlon (age 10)The Red Arrows go streaming past Aaron Charlton (age 7) and Abbey Charlon (age 10)

Glynis Protheroe, Emma Heath, Nicky Hastler and Gemma Jarmain keeping a tally on the trail maps.Glynis Protheroe, Emma Heath, Nicky Hastler and Gemma Jarmain keeping a tally on the trail maps.

The Best of British and the Best in the show - the winning scarecrow, Wallace and GromitThe Best of British and the Best in the show - the winning scarecrow, Wallace and Gromit

Henry Dexter (age 3) poses for a selfie with his mum, dad and his namesake Henry the VIIIHenry Dexter (age 3) poses for a selfie with his mum, dad and his namesake Henry the VIII

Abbey Charlon (age 10) flies in to become Red 1 for a momentAbbey Charlon (age 10) flies in to become Red 1 for a moment

Details were well obsrved with many of the scarecrows. Simon Cowell sporting his high waist jeans and open shirtDetails were well obsrved with many of the scarecrows. Simon Cowell sporting his high waist jeans and open shirt

Love it or hate it?Love it or hate it?

Mary Poppins - on the up.Mary Poppins - on the up.

Topical BGT judges on final day.Topical BGT judges on final day.

Lauren & Olivia Bowen (age 7 & 10) meet the Britain's Got Talent judgesLauren & Olivia Bowen (age 7 & 10) meet the Britain's Got Talent judges

The Messemann-Webb family stop for a strawberry break next to the Great British Bake Off displayThe Messemann-Webb family stop for a strawberry break next to the Great British Bake Off display

Flying BorisFlying Boris

London's Calling with a flying Boris!London's Calling with a flying Boris!

Who's got teeth?Who's got teeth?

Fab - Min 1Fab - Min 1

Beau Tizzard (age 8) politely collects the clue.Beau Tizzard (age 8) politely collects the clue.

17. Guardening Duty17. Guardening Duty

Old favourite, GnasherOld favourite, Gnasher

Persephone Peters (age 7) in Gnasher modePersephone Peters (age 7) in Gnasher mode

Old favourite, Dennis the MenaceOld favourite, Dennis the Menace

Dennis the Menace waits for a pre-occupied Gnasher!Dennis the Menace waits for a pre-occupied Gnasher!

Oliver Pratley proudly talks about his RNLI scarecrow, having raised £104 for the charity last yearOliver Pratley proudly talks about his RNLI scarecrow, having raised £104 for the charity last year

