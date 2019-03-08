Gallery
Familiar faces feature in village's popular scarecrow trail
PUBLISHED: 09:09 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 04 June 2019
Angela Singer
Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire
Copyright © 2017 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved
On theme of The Best of British, Wallace and Gromit were the winners of this year's Manuden Scarecrow Trail, with Paddington Bear as runner up.
Lottie Ashton and her mum Sarah wear the tin hats left out for people to try on.
Visitors bought 1,000 maps at £2.50 each and every returned map at the end of the day was rewarded with a packet of sweets and a sticker. The maps were then entered into a prize draw with a first prize of £50 and a second prize of £25.
The event over the weekend, Friday to Sunday, May 31 to June 2, attracted some 3,000 people and, with cakes teas, bouncy castle and a raffle, raised more than £5,000 for Sands, the still birth and neonatal death charity, and good causes in the village.
Committee member Nicky Hastler said: "This was the fifth year and we had 39 scarecrows, the most ever and the biggest crowd. There was a steady stream of people. It was a real, feel-good event. We had the best weather and the villagers really surpassed themselves going all out with their creations."
David Ashton hooks up to Tractor Ted with Emilia 3 and Lottie 5 Neal & Sarah Tulloch take a break with Daniel (age 7) 3 Trotters Independent LD Who more British than Willliam Shakespeare 4 Charlie and The Chocolate Factory Harriet Little (age 6) rings the bell for the NHS 2. Carry on NHS The Red Arrows go streaming past Aaron Charlton (age 7) and Abbey Charlon (age 10) Glynis Protheroe, Emma Heath, Nicky Hastler and Gemma Jarmain keeping a tally on the trail maps. The Best of British and the Best in the show - the winning scarecrow, Wallace and Gromit Henry Dexter (age 3) poses for a selfie with his mum, dad and his namesake Henry the VIII Abbey Charlon (age 10) flies in to become Red 1 for a moment Details were well obsrved with many of the scarecrows. Simon Cowell sporting his high waist jeans and open shirt Love it or hate it? Mary Poppins - on the up. Topical BGT judges on final day. Lauren & Olivia Bowen (age 7 & 10) meet the Britain's Got Talent judges The Messemann-Webb family stop for a strawberry break next to the Great British Bake Off display Flying Boris London's Calling with a flying Boris! Who's got teeth? Fab - Min 1 Beau Tizzard (age 8) politely collects the clue. 17. Guardening Duty Old favourite, Gnasher Persephone Peters (age 7) in Gnasher mode Old favourite, Dennis the Menace Dennis the Menace waits for a pre-occupied Gnasher! Oliver Pratley proudly talks about his RNLI scarecrow, having raised £104 for the charity last year