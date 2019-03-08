Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow. Archant

A pensioner was airlifted to hospital following a collision on the A120 between Braintree and Dunmow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man in his 80s, who was driving a red Citreon Picasso, was taken hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident, which happened at about 4pm on Saturday.

Both lanes of the A120 were initially closed while emergrncy services worked at the scene, with a diversion towards Rayne put in place.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to thank drivers in the area for their patience, especially given the hot weather conditions."

Anyone with information about the collision, or who may have seen a red Citreon Picasso driving in the area prior to 4pm, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 803 of June 22.