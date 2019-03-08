Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 07:45 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 24 June 2019

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Archant

A pensioner was airlifted to hospital following a collision on the A120 between Braintree and Dunmow.

A man in his 80s, who was driving a red Citreon Picasso, was taken hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident, which happened at about 4pm on Saturday.

Both lanes of the A120 were initially closed while emergrncy services worked at the scene, with a diversion towards Rayne put in place.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to thank drivers in the area for their patience, especially given the hot weather conditions."

Anyone with information about the collision, or who may have seen a red Citreon Picasso driving in the area prior to 4pm, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 803 of June 22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Homes shake as ‘sonic boom’ is heard over Uttlesford

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Second World War nurse and former Dunmow parish clerk celebrates turning 100

At 100-years-old Barbara Seward is still a keen knitter. Picture: ARCHANT

New council chairman says ruling group has ‘work cut out for us’

Councillor Richard Freeman. Picture: UDC

Most Read

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Homes shake as ‘sonic boom’ is heard over Uttlesford

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off from RAF Fairford. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Second World War nurse and former Dunmow parish clerk celebrates turning 100

At 100-years-old Barbara Seward is still a keen knitter. Picture: ARCHANT

New council chairman says ruling group has ‘work cut out for us’

Councillor Richard Freeman. Picture: UDC

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Campaigners hit out at police as new figures show increase in use of ‘spit guards’

Essex Police figures show an increase in the number of times a spit guard has been used this year.

Woman, 25, released on bail after being arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft

A Maidenhead woman was arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of endangering an aircraft. Picture: MARK DAVISION

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash near Dunmow

The incident happen on Saturday between Braintree and Dunmow.

Second World War nurse and former Dunmow parish clerk celebrates turning 100

At 100-years-old Barbara Seward is still a keen knitter. Picture: ARCHANT

New council chairman says ruling group has ‘work cut out for us’

Councillor Richard Freeman. Picture: UDC
Drive 24