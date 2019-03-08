Man rescued by firefighters from rooftop of three storey Great Bardfield building suffered "traumatic injuries"

A man has been rescued after construction materials fell on top of him. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man suffered traumatic injuries after construction materials fell on top of him yesterday, whilst he was on the roof on a three storey building in Great Bardfield.

Firefighters rescued the man from the rooftop, with crews from Braintree, Wethersfield, Urban Search and Rescue and Colchester attending the incident at Braintree Road.

The man was trapped under the roofing materials when firefighters used a platform to reach him safely, before moving the materials to free him.

Firefighters then used an external scaffolding staircase to carry the man to safety, before leaving him in the care of the ambulance service by 3.11pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.59pm with reports of a person with traumatic injuries in Braintree Road, Great Bardfield.We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle. One man was taken to Broomfield Hospital for further treatment."