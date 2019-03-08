Man jailed after PCSOs sniff out cannabis factory in village

Adriatik Shima. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

The quick-actions of two PCSOs resulted in a man being jailed for producing cannabis in Birchanger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adriatik Shima, 44, of no fixed address, received 15 months for producing cannabis and 28 days, to run concurrently, for acquiring criminal property at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 22.

He was also ordered to pay a £150 victim surcharge after admitting the offences.

PCSOs Mike O'Donnell Smith and Andrew Wallis were patrolling Harrisons at around 11am on May 17, when they noticed Shima leaving his address with his curtains closed.

Their suspicions raised, the officers looked inside the property and saw a man running to the back of the property.

The man - Shima - had run into the garden before and was stopped by the PCSOs until officers arrived to assist.

A search of the address was carried out, with 149 cannabis plants discovered inside over six rooms along with herbal cannabis in a vacuum packed bag.

Inspector Colin Cox, of Uttlesford Community Policing Team, said: "Following concerns raised by residents regarding suspicious activity at an address, Mike and Andrew conducted high visibility patrols in the area.

"They saw a man inside the property, who then tried to flee out of the back.

"They both leapt into action and detained Shima and immediately called for assistance.

"Local community policing team officers attended and discovered the cultivation set up. The team and myself then spent 10 hours dismantling the set up and seizing exhibits.

"Throughout the process local residents were extremely supportive providing much needed refreshments to officers.

"This incident highlights again the positive contribution that local residents can have in their community by reporting their concerns and any suspicious activity, which will then be developed by the local community policing team to achieve a positive outcome."