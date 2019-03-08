Man exposes himself to woman walking along popular footpath in Little Canfield

Police are investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman in Little Canfield, whilst she was walking along the Flitch Way on August 24.

The woman was walking on the path leading out to the Lion and Lamb pub in the village when the incident occured at around 4.50pm.

A spokeperson for Essex Police said that officers as well as PCSOs have been patrolling the area to "help increase reassurance."

If you have any information about the incident, ring Essex Police on 101.