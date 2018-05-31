Man dies after taxi collides with tree in Leaden Roding

A man has died after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday morning (November 20).

Essex Police were called just before 8am with reports that a black London taxi had been in collision with a tree on High Easter Road, Leaden Roding.

A man was found dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was dropped off by a London black taxi in the Leaden Roding area between midnight and 8am on the morning of November 20.

"We would also ask if anyone saw a taxi driving erratically in the area at the time or has dashcam footage to please call us on 101 quoting incident 170 of 20 November or email collision.appeal@essex.police.uk."

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org