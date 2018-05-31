Advanced search

Man dies after taxi collides with tree in Leaden Roding

PUBLISHED: 08:32 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 21 November 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday (November 20).

Essex Police are appealing for information after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday (November 20).

Archant

A man has died after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday morning (November 20).

Essex Police were called just before 8am with reports that a black London taxi had been in collision with a tree on High Easter Road, Leaden Roding.

You may also want to watch:

A man was found dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was dropped off by a London black taxi in the Leaden Roding area between midnight and 8am on the morning of November 20.

"We would also ask if anyone saw a taxi driving erratically in the area at the time or has dashcam footage to please call us on 101 quoting incident 170 of 20 November or email collision.appeal@essex.police.uk."

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Man dies after taxi collides with tree in Leaden Roding

Essex Police are appealing for information after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday (November 20).

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Plan for new multi-storey car park ‘unlikely to proceed’ - council says

A 3D image of what the car park could look like, if the development goes ahead. Picture: ARORA MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD/ FEASIBILITY

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

Most Read

Man dies after taxi collides with tree in Leaden Roding

Essex Police are appealing for information after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday (November 20).

Picture gallery: Founder of Newport & Saffron Walden Boxing Club wants to unearth next England star

Front, Newport Youth Centre's Andrew Yarwood and Tony Kamau (right) who has founded Newport & Saffron Walden Amateur Boxing Club. Youngsters tried out the sport on the club's inaugral night last Friday.

Ball for brave Maddi raises thousands for research fund

Maddi with her sister Alex

Plan for new multi-storey car park ‘unlikely to proceed’ - council says

A 3D image of what the car park could look like, if the development goes ahead. Picture: ARORA MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD/ FEASIBILITY

Footgolf: Great Dunmow team claim Essex title

Great Dunmow captain Bob Boulton in footgolf action

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

The paramedic was struck off following a tribunal hearing.

Dunmow teams net impressive wins

Dunmow Unicorns face the camera

Man dies after taxi collides with tree in Leaden Roding

Essex Police are appealing for information after a taxi collided with a tree in Leaden Roding yesterday (November 20).

Plan for new multi-storey car park ‘unlikely to proceed’ - council says

A 3D image of what the car park could look like, if the development goes ahead. Picture: ARORA MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD/ FEASIBILITY

Dunmow homeowner says firework ‘could have impaled someone’ as he calls for re-think

The rocket landed in the back garden of a house in Dunmow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24