Man charged with sexual assault in Dunmow

Published: 1:29 PM December 29, 2020

A man is due to appear in court charged with sexually assaulting two women in Dunmow.

Andrea Flauto, 23, of Hadham Road, Bishop’s Stortford was arrested in August and has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with reports of the women being touched inappropriately near to Flitch Way on June 1.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on April 7.