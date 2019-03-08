Man charged with murder of Great Saling woman appears at crown court

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off last week. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man charged with the murder of a Great Saling woman appeared at crown court via video link from prison.

Wilfred Jacob, 42, of The Street, in Great Saling, has been charged with the murder of Linda Vilika, who was found at a property in the village on August 19.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt, he appeared via video link from HMP Chelmsford at about 11.30am on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Although Jacob has not entered a plea, a provisional trial date was set for March 16, due to take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Representing Jacob, Peter Butterfield, from Gepp Solicitors, made no application for bail on behalf of his client.

It was also agreed that a further hearing would take place on September 24.

Jacob had previously appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The police were called to an address in The Street at about 2.45pm on August 19 and found Linda Vilika, who lived in the village, unconscious with stab wounds. She died at the scene. A post-mortem examination took place on August 21 and it was established that the provisional cause of her death was stab wounds, but further investigation is required, police said.

Essex Police said: "We await the results of further tests, which will take several weeks."

Detectives continue to appeal for further information about the incident. Anyone who believes may hold relevant information and has not yet spoken to the North Major Crime Team is asked to call 101 or e-mail scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.