Man charged following Braintree burglary

Archant

A 48-year-old man from Stisted, Braintree has been charged following a burglary in Great Bardfield.

It comes after an orange Kia Sportage SUV, two bicycles and a Microsoft Surface laptop were stolen from a house off Brook Street on June 14.

Lee Wade, of Coggeshall Road, was arrested on July 2 and charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

He appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on July 3 and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 31.