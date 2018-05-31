Man charged following Braintree burglary
PUBLISHED: 15:07 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 06 July 2020
Archant
A 48-year-old man from Stisted, Braintree has been charged following a burglary in Great Bardfield.
It comes after an orange Kia Sportage SUV, two bicycles and a Microsoft Surface laptop were stolen from a house off Brook Street on June 14.
Lee Wade, of Coggeshall Road, was arrested on July 2 and charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
He appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court on July 3 and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 31.
