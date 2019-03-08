Advanced search

Man charged after more than 100 cannabis plants found in Birchanger property

PUBLISHED: 10:54 21 May 2019

Cannabis plants found in a Birchanger property on Friday (May 17). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man has been charged with cannnabis production after police officers searched a property in Birchanger on Friday (May 17).

Police searched a property in Harrisons, Birchanger at around 10.30am, taking away more than 100 cannabis plants.

Adriatik Shima, 44, of no fixed address, was charged with cannabis production, abstracting electricity without authority, and acquiring, using or being in possession of criminal property.

He first appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday (May 18) and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 17.

