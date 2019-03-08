Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man arrested on suspicion of murder taken into custody as post-mortem reveals provisional cause of death

PUBLISHED: 08:31 22 August 2019

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off. Picture: ARCHANT

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 42-year-old man is now in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Great Saling earlier this week.

Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in The Street shortly before 2.45pm on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in The Street shortly before 2.45pm on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who was arrested at the same address, was originally taken to hospital but is now in custody.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, and established that the provisional cause of death was stab wounds, pending further investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We await the results of further tests, which will take several weeks. Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk"

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

School to expand to meet demand for growing pupil numbers in town

Image what the new temporary classroom building will look like when viewed from the public realm. The unit will be predominantly obscured by existing vegetation which is translucent on this image for clarity. PICTURE: FORMARCHITECTURE

Vineyard hosts grand opening of new wine centre

The opening of the new wine centre at Toppesfield Vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

School to expand to meet demand for growing pupil numbers in town

Image what the new temporary classroom building will look like when viewed from the public realm. The unit will be predominantly obscured by existing vegetation which is translucent on this image for clarity. PICTURE: FORMARCHITECTURE

Vineyard hosts grand opening of new wine centre

The opening of the new wine centre at Toppesfield Vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils across Dunmow fared in 2019

Pupils across Uttlesford are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Man arrested on suspicion of murder taken into custody as post-mortem reveals provisional cause of death

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off. Picture: ARCHANT

School to expand to meet demand for growing pupil numbers in town

Image what the new temporary classroom building will look like when viewed from the public realm. The unit will be predominantly obscured by existing vegetation which is translucent on this image for clarity. PICTURE: FORMARCHITECTURE

Legion’s 1940s event is hailed a success by organisers

The Royal British Legion's 1940s event in Finchingfield. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24