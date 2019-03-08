Man arrested on suspicion of murder taken into custody as post-mortem reveals provisional cause of death

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 42-year-old man is now in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Great Saling earlier this week.

Police were called following concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in The Street shortly before 2.45pm on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who was arrested at the same address, was originally taken to hospital but is now in custody.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, and established that the provisional cause of death was stab wounds, pending further investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We await the results of further tests, which will take several weeks. Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk"

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.