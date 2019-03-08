Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath at around 11.10pm last night (Thursday).

Essex Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree in Chelmsford Road.

According to officers, a 25-year-old man from North Weald died from his injuries at the scene. His family has been informed.

There were no other people travelling in the vehicle.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to call our serious collision investigations team on 101 quoting incident 1421 of 08/08."

Alternatively, report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.