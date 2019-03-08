Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

PUBLISHED: 08:33 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 09 August 2019

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.

Archant

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath at around 11.10pm last night (Thursday).

Essex Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree in Chelmsford Road.

According to officers, a 25-year-old man from North Weald died from his injuries at the scene. His family has been informed.

There were no other people travelling in the vehicle.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and would ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to call our serious collision investigations team on 101 quoting incident 1421 of 08/08."

Alternatively, report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Vandals smash their way into Holy Trinity Church in Takeley

Vandals smashed their way into Holy Trinity Church in Takeley. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.

Couple handed suspended prison sentences for lying over speeding offences

Basildon Crown and County Courts. Picture: GOOGLE

‘Costly and unreliable’ ticket machines set to be upgraded

Swan Meadow Car Park, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Dunmow town council to run training session in bid to improve pond

Alex Willingale, who will be helping youngsters at the training sessions, showing how it should be done. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Vandals smash their way into Holy Trinity Church in Takeley

Vandals smashed their way into Holy Trinity Church in Takeley. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.

Couple handed suspended prison sentences for lying over speeding offences

Basildon Crown and County Courts. Picture: GOOGLE

‘Costly and unreliable’ ticket machines set to be upgraded

Swan Meadow Car Park, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Dunmow town council to run training session in bid to improve pond

Alex Willingale, who will be helping youngsters at the training sessions, showing how it should be done. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Man, 25, dies following collision in Hatfield Heath

A man has died following a collision in Hatfield Heath.

Rural centre in appeal for volunteers to help grow range of services

Rainbow Rural often holds fun days for families, such as this one last year. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Sign up to take part in village soapbox extravaganza

The three-man soap box Pitch Perfect with members of the cricket club

Pedal power set to take over as town gears up for inaugural bike event

The Tour de France in Saffron Walden in July 2014. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow town council to run training session in bid to improve pond

Alex Willingale, who will be helping youngsters at the training sessions, showing how it should be done. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24