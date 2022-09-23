News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Makers at the Maltings' to sell handmade goods in Great Dunmow

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM September 23, 2022
'Makers at the Maltings' will be held in Great Dunmow for local businesses to sell their handmade products

'Makers at the Maltings' will be held at the Maltings in Great Dunmow for local businesses to sell their handmade products - Credit: Jessica Moulsher

A new monthly market is launching in Great Dunmow to sell handmade goods from local Essex businesses.

Makers at the Maltings will be held from 10am to 3pm on the first Saturday in October, November and December.

The market, at the Maltings in Mill Lane, will sell a range of handmade products, from skincare products and cacti to jewellery, chocolates and more.

Jessica Moulsher, who sells her own prints from her business Jessica Sian Illustration, said: "Having been to many markets over the past couple of years with my own business I really feel that Dunmow is missing a similar event.

"I know so many amazing small businesses across Essex that I believe our community would love and support if they knew about them."

Stall holders hope to be able to continue the event next year if the first three market days are popular. 

For a preview of stalls, follow Great Dunmow Maltings on Facebook and Instagram.

