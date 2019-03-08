Advanced search

Magic and music makes for a marvellous day at Dunmow care home

PUBLISHED: 14:34 09 October 2019

Mr Papalamy bought a sprinkle of magic to the day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Mr Papalamy bought a sprinkle of magic to the day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Archant

There was a marvellous extravaganza of magic and music at a Dunmow care home on Sunday.

Lincoln Noel entertained many with his piano and vocal skills. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOLincoln Noel entertained many with his piano and vocal skills. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Residents at the Bupa-run Croft House Care Home were enchanted by Mr Papalamy's magic show, tried their hand at card games and sang along to classic piano tunes during Silver Sunday, a national day of activities for older people.

Silver Sunday aims to tackle loneliness and isolation felt by many older people by providing social activities to encourage them to try new things.

Family and friends of the residents were also invited along and there was a display from Flamenco dancers.

Joann Harmon, care home manager, said: "We know loneliness is a growing issue for older people. It's great that we are in a position to support Silver Sunday by holding events at our care homes across the country, to offer older members of our community somewhere they can enjoy a fun activity in the company of others."

Steve Pointer's casino games were enjoyed by many. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSteve Pointer's casino games were enjoyed by many. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Steve Pointer's casino games were enjoyed by many. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSteve Pointer's casino games were enjoyed by many. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Entertainment co-ordinator Tony Grant with resident Margaret Jones, who will turn 106 on Saturday (October 12). Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOEntertainment co-ordinator Tony Grant with resident Margaret Jones, who will turn 106 on Saturday (October 12). Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Lincoln Noel entertained many with his piano and vocal skills. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOLincoln Noel entertained many with his piano and vocal skills. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Mr Papalamy bought a sprinkle of magic to the day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOMr Papalamy bought a sprinkle of magic to the day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

