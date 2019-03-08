Magic and music makes for a marvellous day at Dunmow care home
PUBLISHED: 14:34 09 October 2019
Archant
There was a marvellous extravaganza of magic and music at a Dunmow care home on Sunday.
Residents at the Bupa-run Croft House Care Home were enchanted by Mr Papalamy's magic show, tried their hand at card games and sang along to classic piano tunes during Silver Sunday, a national day of activities for older people.
Silver Sunday aims to tackle loneliness and isolation felt by many older people by providing social activities to encourage them to try new things.
Family and friends of the residents were also invited along and there was a display from Flamenco dancers.
Joann Harmon, care home manager, said: "We know loneliness is a growing issue for older people. It's great that we are in a position to support Silver Sunday by holding events at our care homes across the country, to offer older members of our community somewhere they can enjoy a fun activity in the company of others."