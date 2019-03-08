Madcap motors will take to the track for return of lawnmower racing championship

Lawnmower racing at Blake House Craft Centre. Picture: Roger King 2014 Roger King

The madcap sport of lawnmower racing is making a return to Rayne next month.

The Lawnmower Racing Championships will take place at the Blake House Craft Centre on September 14-15, between 11am-5pm.

The high speed race is an annual event organised by the British Lawnmower Racing Association, and offers free entry to visitors of all ages.

"It's been running for a good few years now. The association started back in the 70s", said Rachel Banham, marketing manager for the crafts centre.

The association members "all make their own machines and turn them into their own racing lawnmowers".

When they don't build their own lawnmowers, members often communicate through a dedicated Facebook page.

"Some will be new competitors doing it, some will have been doing it for years and years. There are famous people who have done it before, famous drivers from years gone by," Rachel said.

Among the famous people who have climbed behind the wheel is Sir Stirling Moss, who has won both the Association's British Grand Prix and their annual 12-hour race.

Although risks of the sport include 'turning their lawnmowers and falling over, bashing against each other', according to Rachel, there are also a lot of benefits that come with such races. These particularly target those who love vehicles races.

"It's a lot cheaper than racing driving. It's something anyone can have a go at. It's great fun to watch, it's good for all the family and it's a great day out. It's a great visual fun sport to watch," she said.

Visitors will be able to also explore craft centre shops, a mini-golf course and a play area at the Blake House Craft Centre, in Blake End, Rayne.

Lawnmower races started in West Sussex but they are becoming increasingly popular in Essex and the South East.