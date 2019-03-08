Advanced search

Macmillan coffee morning to take place in Dunmow town centre on Friday

PUBLISHED: 08:41 23 September 2019

A previous coffee morning held in Dunmow for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Macmillan coffee morning will take place in Dunmow for the 19th year on Friday (September 27).

The Cafe Beyond the Alley will pop up once again beside Sweetlands butchers, as part of the 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning', which raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Organiser Claire Reeve said: "There will be copious cups of coffee and tea, lots of homemade cakes and a raffle. For those who haven't time to linger, drinks and cakes can be taken away."

Last year, speaking to the Broadcast, Mrs Reeve said: "Over the years the coffee morning has grown. We have made more than £2,000 for the last few years. It's a very good cause. Everyone knows someone that has been touched by cancer."

The event will last from 10am-12pm. If you can't make the coffee morning, donations can be left at Sweetlands.

For more information about the event, contact Claire on 01371 873768.

