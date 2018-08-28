Advanced search

M11 shut after crash near Stansted involving car and two lorries

PUBLISHED: 08:26 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 25 January 2019

M11 closed between junction 6 and junction 8 after crash.

M11 closed between junction 6 and junction 8 after crash.

Archant

The M11 northbound between junction 6 and junction 8 for Stansted Airport is closed following a crash.

The collision happened near Stansted at around 5.20am today (January 25).

Police have closed the road to manage the incident with emergency partners.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We would urge people to avoid the area and to continue to listen to traffic bulletins.

“The road could be closed for some time and we thank you for your patience.”

Ambulance crews remain on scene and a police investigation will be required, according to Highways England.

A spokesman for Ryanair at Stansted Airport said: “Customers travelling from Stansted Airport this morning should be aware of severe traffic disruption due to the closure of the M11 motorway. Flights will depart as scheduled - customers who miss flights due to this closure will be transferred to the next available flight free of charge.”

