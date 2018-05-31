Advanced search

Lost luggage figures revealed for Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 08:19 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:19 03 December 2019

When the automated system is fully installed in two years’ time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

When the automated system is fully installed in two years' time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Archant

Stansted Airport is 10 times less likely to lose passengers' luggage than London Heathrow, new figures have suggested.

There have been 61 unresolved lost luggage claims at Stansted Airport since 2015, while Heathrow has had 636, the most across the country.

The data was revealed by MoneySuperMarket's research into more than 2,000 lost luggage complaints made to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Stansted Airport also fairs better than Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham.

Mark Davison from Stansted Airport said: "The airport provides the infrastructure and systems - we are investing nearly £60million to upgrade the baggage system - but ensuring baggage reaches the correct destination and is reunited with the correct passenger is down to the airline."

Other research by MoneySuperMarket has shown that passengers in UK airports wait on average 7.8 days for lost luggage to be returned, while eight per cent of passengers never see their belongings again.

Have you had luggage go missing at Stansted? Send your story to editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parish plan moves to crucial last phase

An aerial view of Felsted.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

President Donald Trump descending on the stair car with Melania Trump. Photo: ARCHANT.

The Script announced as first Newmarket Nights 2020 headliners

The Script will headline at Newmarket Nights next summer. Picture: Andrew Whitton

Lost luggage figures revealed for Stansted Airport

When the automated system is fully installed in two years’ time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Dunmow store workers go from peak to peak to raise money for neonatal death charity

Co-op workers took part in the Three Peaks Challenge

Most Read

Parish plan moves to crucial last phase

An aerial view of Felsted.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

President Donald Trump descending on the stair car with Melania Trump. Photo: ARCHANT.

The Script announced as first Newmarket Nights 2020 headliners

The Script will headline at Newmarket Nights next summer. Picture: Andrew Whitton

Lost luggage figures revealed for Stansted Airport

When the automated system is fully installed in two years’ time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Dunmow store workers go from peak to peak to raise money for neonatal death charity

Co-op workers took part in the Three Peaks Challenge

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport ahead of NATO summit

President Donald Trump descending on the stair car with Melania Trump. Photo: ARCHANT.

Lost luggage figures revealed for Stansted Airport

When the automated system is fully installed in two years’ time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

East of England Ambulance Service launches investigation into harassment and bullying

The East of England Ambulance Service has commissioned an investigation into

Parish plan moves to crucial last phase

An aerial view of Felsted.

Jack Savoretti to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Jack Savoretti will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, August 7, 2020. Picture: Tom Craig.
Drive 24