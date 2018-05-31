Lost luggage figures revealed for Stansted Airport

When the automated system is fully installed in two years' time, special baggage carts will speed luggage around the network at 18kph. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT Archant

Stansted Airport is 10 times less likely to lose passengers' luggage than London Heathrow, new figures have suggested.

There have been 61 unresolved lost luggage claims at Stansted Airport since 2015, while Heathrow has had 636, the most across the country.

The data was revealed by MoneySuperMarket's research into more than 2,000 lost luggage complaints made to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Stansted Airport also fairs better than Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham.

Mark Davison from Stansted Airport said: "The airport provides the infrastructure and systems - we are investing nearly £60million to upgrade the baggage system - but ensuring baggage reaches the correct destination and is reunited with the correct passenger is down to the airline."

Other research by MoneySuperMarket has shown that passengers in UK airports wait on average 7.8 days for lost luggage to be returned, while eight per cent of passengers never see their belongings again.

