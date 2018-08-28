Lorry driver reported for drug driving after M11 crash

Crash involving two lorries and car on M11 northbound near Stansted. Picture: DOMINIC LITTLER Archant

A man has been reported for driving without due care and attention and driving whilst unfit through drugs following a collision on the M11 on Friday, January 26.

Essex Police said the lorry driver, a 45-year-old man from Romania, has been “reported for process”.

Police received reports around 5.20am that a white Mercedes lorry had been in collision with a grey Volvo lorry between junctions seven and eight on the northbound carriageway.

The Volvo had stopped after it had been involved in a non-injury collision with a black Ford Galaxy car.

Whilst the lorry driver requested assistance, a white Mercedes lorry collided with the Volvo.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Milton Keynes, was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.

The Volvo lorry driver was arrested at the scene and following enquiries was later reported for driving without due care and attention and driving whilst unfit through drugs.