Look out for Stansted Airport in Spider-man: Far From Home

Eagled-eye cinema-goers will spot a familiar sight in summer blockbuster, Spider-man: Far From Home, as several scenes were filmed in Stansted Airport last summer.

The film, which is released today sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the friendly neighbourhood Spider-man embark on a school trip to Europe.

The terminal forecourt was transformed into Newark airport, in New York, with the film crew bringing in the city's iconic yellow cabs and placing 'American style' litter in the bins.

Scenes involving a United Airlines Boeing 777 were also filmed on the airport's airfield.

Kim Ruskin, Stansted Airport's Commercial Filming Manager, said: "The Spider-man crew filmed here in July and August last year and shot scenes at number of locations around the airport. As always, we planned the shoot meticulously and nothing was left to chance to make sure it didn't get in the way of the normal operation of the airport."

The new Spider-man film is the latest instalment in the Marvel series and the sequel to Spider-man: Homecoming which was released in 2017. The film's directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, and features Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Stansted Airport has appeared as a backdrop in many movies and TV shows in the past including the third instalment of Christopher Nolan's Batman saga The Dark Knight Rises, James Bond: Tomorrow Never Dies and Bridget Jones.

"Travelling through Stansted you could find yourself rubbing shoulders with many famous actors and actresses earning their living filming scenes for a major movie, TV show or advertisement. Directors love the airport because the light is so good and there are lots of different backdrops to film against," said Kim.