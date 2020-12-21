Published: 4:00 PM December 21, 2020

Santa's sleigh is on its way to Flitch Green! - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Santa's sleigh is out again tonight - in Flitch Green.

He and his elf helpers from the Great Dunmow Round Table have been collecting food for local foodbanks and new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who may not otherwise get a present for the Salvation Army appeal.



To ensure everyone’s safety, they ask that you check when Santa is due via their Facebook page, respect social distancing, and leave donations for the Food Bank and Salvation Army outside your home, ready for collection from 6pm.

Donations can also be made online through the Great Dunmow Round Table Facebook page.

Where the sleigh has been already:

Wednesday (December 16) at Lukin’s Drive, Nursery Rise, Ash Grove, Heywoods Lane, the bottom of Ongar Road, Clapton Hall Lane.

Thursday (December 17) at Woodlands Park at the Tesco end, where they covered Pine Avenue, Spruce Avenue, Woodlands Walk and Almond Road.

Friday (December 18) they were at Woodlands Park town end at Woodlands Park Drive, Willow Road, Holly Close, Rowan Wayu and Elm Road.