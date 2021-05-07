Published: 9:32 AM May 7, 2021

Dunmow county councillor Susan Barker retained her seat in the local elections yesterday (Thursday, May 6).

The Conservative councillor, who has sat on Essex County Council since 1999, took a 1,251-vote lead over Residents for Uttlesford candidate Geoff Bagnall.

Cllr Barker was one of two Conservative councillors to retain her Essex County Council seat within Uttlesford.

The other was Ray Gooding, the county councillor for Stansted.

Cllr Ray Gooding (Con). Picture: Essex County Council - Credit: Essex County Council

Cllr Barker had 3,534 Dunmow votes, compared to R4U's 2,283.

Labour took third place in Dunmow, up from their fourth-place performance in 2017, followed by the Greens and Lib Dems.

In Stansted, three councillors each received over 1,000 votes, including Cllr Gooding.

Second-placed was R4U's Bianca Donald followed by Liberal Democrat Ayub Khan.

In Saffron Walden and Thaxted, incumbent Tories lost out to R4U candidates Paul Gadd and Martin Foley.

Cllr Foley is the current Uttlesford District Council chair.