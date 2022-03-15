Residents with signs reading "We live here. NO to 60 new houses. UDC please listen" shared their feelings on a planning application site visit to Stebbing - Credit: submitted

A group has gathered to show a site visit the strength of feeling against a submitted planning application for 60 homes in Stebbing, which Uttlesford District Council's planning meeting will discuss tomorrow (Wednesday).

Applicant Mrs L Eden c/o Richstone Procurement Ltd has submitted an application for land to the east Of Brick Kiln Lane and north of Pound Gate.

As well as homes the application includes parking, amenity space, vehicular access, public footpaths and new trees and hedgerow.

There has been a raft of correspondence via the council's planning portal, including multiple objection petitions from neighbouring residents.

Stebbing Parish Council has objected and highlighted a number of concerns including increased traffic problems, and the impact of increased numbers on the area's facilities.

Yesterday (Monday March 14) a group gathered to show a site visit how they felt about the application. Their signs read: "We live here. NO to 60 new houses. UDC please listen."

Uttlesford District Council's planning meeting agenda paperwork states the plan is acceptable and could be approved, if the freehold owner enters into a binding agreement by April 16, otherwise the committee could refuse to grant planning permission.

The agreement would secure a number of requirements including the provision of 40% affordable housing, the provision of an equipped play area with management and maintenance arrangements, contributions towards NHS healthcare, education and library, and the provision of a community bus for Stebbing parish.

A range of conditions have been stipulated if approval is granted include environmental measures.

They include that a cycleway with a minimum width of 2.5m is provided to access on to Brick Kiln Lane, linking to the proposed access road and private drive to the north and that all homes shall be provided with electric vehicle charging points.

The application notes the scheme layout has been revised after discussions with the Council’s Principal Urban Design Officer, who believes the development is now more appropriate.

The paperwork states the proposal site is a greenfield site, and in the application's revised form would not cause overlooking, loss of privacy, overshadowing or overbearing to existing homes fronting on to the north side of Pound Gate.







































