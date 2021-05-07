Published: 5:08 PM May 7, 2021

Great Dunmow Town Council has appointed a new mayor and deputy mayor for the coming year.

Cllr Patrick Lavelle is the new mayor and his deputy mayor is Cllr Alex Armstrong.

Cllr Lavelle said: "I am pleased and honoured to have been elected to represent the residents of Dunmow and the town council as mayor.

"The last year was very difficult for everyone and our focus for this year will be on managing the emergence from lockdown and rebuilding the vibrant and welcoming community in Dunmow that makes the town such a great place to live, work and play."

At Thursday's council meeting, he thanked outgoing mayor Mike Coleman for "exceptional leadership" during a tough pandemic year, and he thanked Cllr Coleman, the town clerk and council officers for continuing to provide excellent service.

He thanked Cllr Coleman for instigating the Above and Beyond Awards, and for supporting all the activities that could take place.











