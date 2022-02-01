James Sheehy starts work as Great Dunmow's new town clerk
- Credit: David Islip Photography
Great Dunmow's new town clerk has said that he can't wait to start work putting councillors' "ambitious" plans into place.
Town councillors appointed James Sheehy into the role of clerk after Caroline Fuller stepped down after a decade in post last October.
Mr Sheehy, who previously worked for Witham Town Council, took up his role in Great Dunmow on Monday (January 31).
Mr Sheehy said: "I am genuinely honoured to have been given this role.
"It's clear that council members have got very ambitious plans for Dunmow.
"I am pleased to be here and am ready to get started."
The Mayor of Great Dunmow, Councillor Patrick Lavelle, said: "The council voted unanimously in favour of his employment.
"He is somebody who will help our town develop and deal with the challenges of new housing and building projects on behalf of our residents."
The Mayor added: "This is going to be a very good year for Dunmow."