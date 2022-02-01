News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Local Council

James Sheehy starts work as Great Dunmow's new town clerk

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:52 PM February 1, 2022
Great Dunmow Town Council clerk James Sheehy. Image by David Islip Photography

Great Dunmow Town Council's new clerk James Sheehy. Image by David Islip Photography - Credit: David Islip Photography

Great Dunmow's new town clerk has said that he can't wait to start work putting councillors' "ambitious" plans into place.

Town councillors appointed James Sheehy into the role of clerk after Caroline Fuller stepped down after a decade in post last October.

Mr Sheehy, who previously worked for Witham Town Council, took up his role in Great Dunmow on Monday (January 31).

Mr Sheehy said: "I am genuinely honoured to have been given this role.

"It's clear that council members have got very ambitious plans for Dunmow.

"I am pleased to be here and am ready to get started."

The Mayor of Great Dunmow, Councillor Patrick Lavelle, said: "The council voted unanimously in favour of his employment.

"He is somebody who will help our town develop and deal with the challenges of new housing and building projects on behalf of our residents."

Most Read

  1. 1 Developer unveils plan for 110 new homes to the north of Takeley
  2. 2 Felsted's Designed By Sports at The National Running Show
  3. 3 Tickets for Essex Pride 2022 are now on sale
  1. 4 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
  2. 5 Anti-drug spray trialled in Braintree clubs, pubs, and public toilets
  3. 6 Plans unveiled for 22 new Hatfield Broad Oak homes
  4. 7 Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway
  5. 8 Boris Johnson says 'I'll fix it' after damning report into lockdown parties
  6. 9 Environmental action: Dunmow boutique Wardrobe holding eco-swap
  7. 10 How to hold a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Mayor added: "This is going to be a very good year for Dunmow."

Great Dunmow Town Council
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Don't Miss

Creamfields South will take place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Music | Updated

Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up announced in full

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Thirteen Dunmow St Mary's pupils with medals after an Uttlesford-wide sports event

Education News

Dunmow St Mary's pupils scoop 14 medals in school sport series

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Black and white CCTV image of a man in a baseball hat released by Essex Police

Essex Police

Braintree burglary sparks Essex Police appeal

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Picture of cash notes. A row has broken out at Uttlesford District Council about the use of rental income

Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council row over £4m 'black hole'

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon