Major boost to charity coffers through mayor's year in office
A mayor's year in office has raised £8,000 for charity, despite Covid restrictions stopping fundraising events.
Councillor Mike Coleman stepped down from the one year role in May.
He joked at the time he would be remembered as "the Covid mayor".
The many restrictions meant Cllr Coleman's wife Pauline got to wear her mayoress chains of office only once - when she assisted with the laying of the commemorative wreath in memory of Prince Philip.
Cllr Coleman said: “A huge THANK YOU is due to all for their generosity during difficult times.
"It was a privilege to be mayor and to observe the way that the community of our wonderful Market Town pulled together through adversity.”
Of the money, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance will receive £3,600; St Clare Hospice will receive £2,000; Macmillan Nurses will receive £2,000 and Dunmow First Responders will receive £400.
Some money has already been donated and the balance will be presented at the Civic Service on October 24.
