News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Local Council

Major boost to charity coffers through mayor's year in office

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM August 12, 2021   
Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman

Councillor Mike Coleman, Mayor of Great Dunmow 2020-2021 - Credit: SUPPLIED

A mayor's year in office has raised £8,000 for charity, despite Covid restrictions stopping fundraising events.

Councillor Mike Coleman stepped down from the one year role in May.

He joked at the time he would be remembered as "the Covid mayor".

The many restrictions meant Cllr Coleman's wife Pauline got to wear her mayoress chains of office only once - when she assisted with the laying of the commemorative wreath in memory of Prince Philip.

Cllr Coleman said: “A huge THANK YOU is due to all for their generosity during difficult times.

"It was a privilege to be mayor and to observe the way that the community of our wonderful Market Town pulled together through adversity.”

Two men with giant cheque

Many people supported Cllr Coleman's year in office. Archive: Louis Sanders, the chairman of Great Dunmow Round Table presents a cheque for the Mayor’s Charities fund. - Credit: Alan Stratton

Of the money, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance will receive £3,600; St Clare Hospice will receive £2,000; Macmillan Nurses will receive £2,000 and Dunmow First Responders will receive £400.

You may also want to watch:

Some money has already been donated and the balance will be presented at the Civic Service on October 24.


Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist from Rayne dies in collision
  2. 2 Recycling centres in Braintree to offer mixed glass collection
  3. 3 Dunmow man sentenced after leading counterfeit coin operation
  1. 4 Progress on creating the new £14.7m Enterprise Centre
  2. 5 Essex A Level results 2021: students grades up
  3. 6 New intake of junior doctors at Broomfield Hospital
  4. 7 Free Dunmow fishing lessons a chance to get hands-on with nature
  5. 8 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  6. 9 Horticultural summer show attracts over 150 entries
  7. 10 Coronavirus memorial unveiled at north-west Essex crematorium
Great Dunmow Town Council
Charity
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Councillor Martin Foley cuts the ribbon at the Gardens of Easton Lodge, Little Easton, Essex

Heritage

Garden restoration project joy after public appeal help

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A cat - Daisy, who went missing between Braintree and Dunmow after jumping out a man's car on the A120

Pets

Drone pilots and 200 Facebook users join search for missing A120 cat

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Thaxted Morris Men dance at Moat Park Retirement Village in Essex

Events | Video

Thaxted Morris Men make their return to dance

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Planning and Development

Cllr John Lodge: Uttlesford faces 'house building assault'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon