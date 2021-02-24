Published: 7:00 AM February 24, 2021

An artist impression of the Horizon 120 central hub area at Great Notley. - Credit: Farrer Huxley and Stanley Bragg Architects

The planning approach taken towards the new Horizon 120 Business and Innovation Park being built off the A131 in Great Notley has been shortlisted for an award.

The work of Braintree District Council in conjunction with Strutt & Parker has been shortlisted as one of nine projects for the Royal Town Planning Institute’s Award for Planning Excellence 2021 in the ‘Excellence in Planning for a Successful Economy’ category.

In April 2020, the council approved the planning framework known as a Local Development Order to give clarity and certainty to developers, and to streamline the planning process and make it easier for businesses to invest and relocate from elsewhere.

Councillor Gabrielle Spray, cabinet member for planning, said: “Horizon 120 is an exciting project for us and our district and it needed a more flexible approach to planning.

"A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to advocate for quality design in our area.

"I am proud of the work we have done with this Local Development Order which means the park will be built to a very high design standard while also being flexible enough to encourage innovative businesses to move on to the site. I look forward to the project going from strength to strength.”

Winners will be revealed on April 29.

Plans for the Horizon 120 Business & Innovation Park are for it to offer flexible business accommodation, state-of-the-art energy efficient buildings, best-in-class fibre-optic connectivity and electric vehicle charging points.

A 'central hub' area will become home to a new enterprise centre for small businesses to innovate, develop and grow.

Proposals also include the creation of a green environment where roads and paths are tree-lined with green buffers and wildlife corridors.

An artists impression of the new Horizon 120 enterprise centre with green corridor link and plaza, Great Notley. - Credit: Stride Treglown



