Last Night of the Proms and civic service held in Great Dunmow

A charity concert and a civic service celebrating residents' contributions to the town were held in Great Dunmow at the weekend.

Music raised the roof in Foakes Hall on Saturday night at the annual Last Night of the Proms concert, in support of the mayor's charities.

Sadly Mayor Patrick Lavelle was unable to attend, as he had tested positive for Covid that morning.

During the concert, the audience joined in on old favourites, and were accompanied by the Great Dunmow Town Band, the Big Voices Choir, Essex Young Musician of the Year Tom Hodgkinson and soprano Lyanna Monk.

The evening was dedicated to Andy and Della King - as Andy was the late leader of the Great Dunmow Town Band - and Mike and Alison King provided a moving tribute. Andy passed away in June this year following a sudden heart attack.

The civic service was held in St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

On Sunday afternoon a civic service was held at St Mary's Church to celebrate the work of councillors, town organisations and the town award nominees.

The town awards and the cheques for the past year's mayor's charities were presented by MP Kemi Badenoch, in the mayor's absence.

MP Kemi Badenoch presented the awards in the mayor's absence - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

During 2021/2022 the mayor's charities raised a total of £4,200 from events including Last Night of the Proms, the Summer Solstice Festival, the Take Note Band Concert and the Teddy Bears Picnic.

This was distributed as cheques for £1,400 to each of the three charities: Buffy PlayBus, Rowena Davey Centre and Uttlesford Community Travel.

Charities were presented with cheques from Deputy Mayor of Great Dunmow Cllr Mike Coleman - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

Town awards were presented to Jackie Monk and Kathleen Shannon for the joy they have brought to the town over the last two years with their knitted toppers for post boxes.

Mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "Everyone has a different favourite from their creations, and I can't decide whether my personal favourite is the skating penguins or the Platinum Jubilee crown."

Music was provided by the Great Dunmow Town Band and the Dunmow St Mary's School Steel Band, and the service was led by Reverend Tom Warmington with support from Deputy Mayor Cllr Mike Coleman.

After the service there was an opportunity for guests to chat with the MP and councillors over tea and cakes provided by the Friends of Dunmow St Mary's Church.