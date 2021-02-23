Further electric vehicle charging points to be installed
- Credit: Braintree District Council
Sixteen new dual electric charging points will be installed in four locations by the end of March to serve 32 vehicles, after Braintree District Council successfully bid for £129,000 in funding.
Braintree train station will become one location, and three will go into Witham at White Horse Lane Car Park, Newlands Drive and Mill Lane Car Park by the end of March.
They join council charging points at George Yard, Causeway House, Braintree Enterprise Centre, Braintree Swimming and Fitness, Halstead Leisure Centre and Witham Leisure Centre.
The district welcomed Gridserve in December 2020 when it opened the UK’s first Electric Forecourt at Great Notley.
Full Council on Monday (February 22) heard the £129,000 will come from The Office for Low Emission Vehicles.
Cllr Wendy Schmitt, cabinet member for environment and place, said: "Our district has a growing electric vehicle charging network which we will continue to improve.
“Our approved budget is one in which half a million pounds has been earmarked for future climate change initiatives such as this.”
The council’s draft Climate Change Strategy is due to be discussed on March 15.
Braintree District Council declared a Climate Change Emergency in July 2019 and announced a target to be carbon neutral as a council as far as practical by 2030, as well as supporting our communities to reduce the impacts of climate change across the district.