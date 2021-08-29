News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Seven Essex councils support new anti-litter campaign

Will Durrant

Published: 8:00 AM August 29, 2021   
A Love Essex banner in front of a children's playground: Litter in my home? That's quackers!

Seven Essex councils are supporting a new campaign: "Love it here? Don't leave it here..." - Credit: Braintree District Council

Stop littering to prevent wildlife from harm, Essex councils have urged. 

Seven councils are supporting a new anti-litter campaign, run by the Cleaner Essex Group, under the tagline: "Love it here? Don't leave it here..."

Essex County Council is supporting the campaign along with district councils in Braintree, Chelmsford, Brentwood, Castle Point, Maldon and Rochford.

A Love Essex banner: "Litter. Makes me bristle!"

The councils warn that litter could harm wildlife such as hedgehogs - Credit: Braintree District Council

Braintree council cabinet member Councillor Wendy Schmitt said the campaign was "simple" and urged residents to get involved.

Cllr Schmitt said: "It only takes a few pieces of litter to ruin a habitat and put wildlife at risk.

"Bin it or take it home!"

She added: "Ducks, hedgehogs and birds can all be at risk within their own environment by even the smallest piece of litter and in many cases it costs their lives.

"The financial price to the local tax payer is just over £1.5 million to keep our district clean and tidy."

