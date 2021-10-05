News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Local Council

Town council clerk steps down from role

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM October 5, 2021   
Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Councillor Patrick Lavelle and council clerk Caroline Fuller

Great Dunmow mayor Councillor Patrick Lavelle and council clerk Caroline Fuller who is stepping down - Credit: supplied

Great Dunmow Town Council's clerk Caroline Fuller has been praised for her work, as she steps down from her role.

Caroline has been in the job for 11.5 years and has managed the town and the council through a period of significant growth and change.

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "Whilst we are sorry to have Caroline leave, we also understand her wish to move to a less demanding and time consuming role.

"On behalf of the councillors, council employees and the residents of Dunmow I would like to thank Caroline for her dedication and for the excellent work that she has done.

"I also personally thank Caroline for the support, expertise and guidance she has provided to me over my three years on the council."

You may also want to watch:

Interim clerk Gina Lopez has been appointed while the vacancy is advertised.

Deputy town clerk Jackie Deane has also left.

Most Read

  1. 1 Academy Trust to appeal stalled housing plan
  2. 2 Man and woman bailed after report of petrol station robbery
  3. 3 High Court dismisses council attempt to block airport expansion plans
  1. 4 Town council clerk steps down from role
  2. 5 Wethersfield barman-turned-shopkeeper hailed a Lockdown Hero
  3. 6 7 Essex walks with a story to tell: from Grayson Perry to Dick Turpin
  4. 7 Rolls-Royce celebration for Elsa's 104th birthday
  5. 8 Wethersfield to house nearly 3,500 prisoners in government plan
  6. 9 Helena Romanes homes plan in Great Dunmow thrown out
  7. 10 Talented young artists, musicians and writers win Rotary awards
Great Dunmow Town Council
Great Dunmow News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Planning and Development

Council to debate poor planning performance after report

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A large stash of bikes in Dunmow. Inset: Two Rotary Club volunteers load bikes into a flatbed truck

Charity News

Dunmow bikes set for Ghana after 'fantastic' Re-Cycle effort

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A Google Earth screencapture of a sign: Chelmsford, Writtle, A1060 and Roxwell

Essex Police

Man dies after collision between Leaden Roding and Chelmsford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Composite image: Insets - People pay tribute to three US airmen who died in Hatfield Heath in 1944; Main - a memorial

Video

Memorial unveiled for three US airmen who died in Hatfield Heath

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon