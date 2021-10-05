Published: 12:00 PM October 5, 2021

Great Dunmow mayor Councillor Patrick Lavelle and council clerk Caroline Fuller who is stepping down - Credit: supplied

Great Dunmow Town Council's clerk Caroline Fuller has been praised for her work, as she steps down from her role.

Caroline has been in the job for 11.5 years and has managed the town and the council through a period of significant growth and change.

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "Whilst we are sorry to have Caroline leave, we also understand her wish to move to a less demanding and time consuming role.

"On behalf of the councillors, council employees and the residents of Dunmow I would like to thank Caroline for her dedication and for the excellent work that she has done.

"I also personally thank Caroline for the support, expertise and guidance she has provided to me over my three years on the council."

Interim clerk Gina Lopez has been appointed while the vacancy is advertised.

Deputy town clerk Jackie Deane has also left.