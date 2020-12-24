These further pictures are of individuals, businesses and groups receiving a Great Dunmow Above and Beyond Award.
Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman presents Above and Beyond Awards at the market.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
Dunmow market fruit and veg stall's Shelley receives an Above and Beyond Award on behalf of her team which includes Mark and Geoff.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
Great Dunmow market traders Clare and Adam of A. Youngs Fish are presented with an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman visits the market to present traders with Above and Beyond Awards.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
John Pocock is presented with an Above and Beyond Award at Great Dunmow market by mayor Mike Coleman.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
John Pocock of Great Dunmow market is presented with an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
Simon, The Cheese and Pie Man at Great Dunmow market is presented with an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
Great Dunmow market trader Simon, the Cheese and Pie Man, is presented with an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
David Newman is presented with an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
David Newman at Great Dunmow market is presented with an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: Alan Stratton
Anne Backhouse and Sophie Wigan of Dunmow Dementia Cafe receive an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: SUBMITTED
Daniel Robinson Funeral Directors are presented with an Above and Beyond Award.
- Credit: SUBMITTED
St Mary's Primary School receives an Above and Beyond Award from town mayor Mike Coleman.
- Credit: SUBMITTED
