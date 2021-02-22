News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Grants are available for businesses hit by Covid restrictions

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:46 PM February 22, 2021   
Councillor Tom Cunningham of Braintree District Council

Councillor Tom Cunningham, Braintree District Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure - Credit: Braintree District Council

Businesses impacted by Covid restrictions can apply for financial support through the Additional Restrictions grant scheme which is now open.

Events sector businesses, market traders, taxi firms, businesses operating from home and companies in shared work spaces are among those who can apply.

The scheme will award up to £9,900 in support based on size and the extent of fixed costs. Larger sums will also be available in exceptional circumstances.

Unlike other schemes this grant includes businesses who do not have rateable premises.

Cllr Tom Cunningham, Braintree District Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “We want to help as many businesses as we can, as quickly as we can, in order to keep businesses afloat and safeguard as many jobs as possible."

See www.braintree.gov.uk/helpforbusinesses

Braintree District Council has issued £39 million in grants to more than 2,600 businesses since the pandemic began in March 2020.

